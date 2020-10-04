College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 5

4 of 4

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Next week's slate could be exceptional, and it's arguably the best group of games college football has offered in 2020.

Get ready for intriguing games in every time slot, starting with the ACC's marquee matchup of the season. There's also the Red River Rivalry, which still has a ton of intrigue even though it lost some luster over the past couple of weekends.

Let's take a look at what's on tap for Week 6.

No. 8 Miami at No. 1 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

The Hurricanes and Turnover Chains take to prime time for the third time in four weeks, but this will be unlike any game they've played in front of a national television audience this year. Is Miami just a nice early-season story or for real? We're all about to see.

The Clemson offense can put all kinds of pressure on teams, and this may just be the best matchup of any game in the ACC this season. If Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King can execute coordinator Rhett Lashlee's offense well enough to match Trevor Lawrence and Co. point for point, this has the trappings of a classic.

It will be fun to watch all the glitz and glamor of The U against Dabo Swinney's steady, championship-tested program.

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (Noon, Fox)

No, this game isn't what everybody hoped it would be after Oklahoma fell to 1-2, and Texas' tightrope walk finally resulted in a face-plant against TCU on Saturday, but there are still reasons to watch.

With both defenses struggling and trying to find their way, it will be a shootout with many twists and turns. Also, Oklahoma could still rally.

Both of these proud programs still have plenty left to play for, and there's no love lost. This is a must-watch.

No. 21 Tennessee at No. 4 Georgia (TBD)

The way Georgia looked Saturday night, nobody should want a part of the Dawgs. The quarterback concerns looked over as Stetson Bennett and Co. trounced Auburn. Now, they get to host a Vols team that quietly has become one of the nation's hottest groups.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt's team is 2-0, and it is playing as well as it has in the past decade. But the Bulldogs look like they have much bigger things in store. This will determine who Florida's biggest competitor is in the SEC East.

No. 3 Florida at No. 13 Texas A&M (TBD)

It's unclear whether the Gators-Aggies will slide into the 3:30 CBS slot or if it will be Vols-Dawgs, but regardless of when the game is played, it will be a major road test for the third-ranked Gators. If they are truly national title contenders, they'll pass.

On the other side, much bigger things were expected of coach Jimbo Fisher's Aggies than what they showed in an embarrassing 52-24 loss at Alabama on Saturday. This is a major cross-division showdown.

Virginia Tech at No. 12 North Carolina (Noon, ABC)

COVID-19 made its way through the Hokies, causing several players to miss the team's first two games of the season. They were still able to escape North Carolina State and Duke with wins, but things get dicier on a road trip to Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels eked out a 26-22 win over Boston College on Saturday but didn't look like the 12th-ranked team doing it. Neither looks like it's on the level of Clemson or even Miami, but this will help to gain breathing room in the second tier of the ACC.

No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss (6 p.m. ESPN)

Nobody expects Lane Kiffin to pull the upset of the year and beat his former boss when Alabama travels to Oxford, but the former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is coming off a massive 42-41 road win over Kentucky in Lexington.

Though the Tide should probably score at will with all those playmakers, this game could be fun because the Rebels can score too. Kiffin also may be good for a couple of pregame zingers thrown Nick Saban's way this week.