Former Clemson 5-Star RB Demarkcus Bowman Transfers to Florida

Clemson running back Demarkcus Bowman will transfer to Florida after making just two appearances with the Tigers.

Bowman, who entered the NCAA's transfer portal earlier this week, announced his selection to Joseph Hastings of GatorsTerritory on Saturday.

The Lakeland, Florida, native told David Hood of TigerNet he decided to transfer after his grandfathers died in recent months.

"The only reason I came to Clemson is so my mother's dad could watch me play," Bowman said Thursday. "He stayed in Atlanta, but he passed away, and that really hurt me. He was my closest family to me up there, and I just didn't feel comfortable anymore. I just want to go to a school closer to home."

He called Clemson "a very great program" but said it wasn't the fit for him.

Bowman joined the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class as a 5-star prospect, the No. 20 overall player in the class and the third-best rusher, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He played a reserve role in Clemson's first two games of the season, rushing for 32 yards on nine carries.

Bowman, who was recruited by Florida in high school, told Blake Alderman of 247Sports that the Gators were always high on his list.

"Florida has been close to home and I have always been a Florida fan and they have always been a major factor growing up," he said. "We had a pipeline from Lakeland High School long before I was there. I just felt it was closer to home and have former high school teammates I played with and it's always been a dream school."

It's not clear whether Bowman will be eligible for Florida in 2021.