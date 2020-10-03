Pac-12 Football Schedule 2020: Dates, Matchups and Championship Game Details

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Pac-12 announced Saturday its seven-game, conference-only football schedule, which will kick off Nov. 7 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It will conclude with the conference's championship game Dec. 18.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott told Alan Blinder of the New York Times the availability of daily rapid-result testing allowed the conference to reverse course and play football in the fall.

"I personally believe it is the wave of the future and that others will migrate to it," Scott said Wednesday. "All of the models we see suggest that the only way to stop the spread amongst a team is to be able to detect and catch early someone's potential infectiousness."

This article will be updated with analysis following the release of the full schedule.

