    Pac-12 Football Schedule 2020: Dates, Matchups and Championship Game Details

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2020

    FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. As the wealthiest conferences like the Pac-12 lay out plans they hope will protect athletes from contracting and spreading COVID-19, most of the schools in the second-tier of Division I football have given up on trying to play in the fall. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
    Ralph Freso/Associated Press

    The Pac-12 announced Saturday its seven-game, conference-only football schedule, which will kick off Nov. 7 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It will conclude with the conference's championship game Dec. 18.

                 

    Weekly Schedule 

     

        

    Team Schedules

        

    Arizona

    Arizona State 

    California

    Colorado 

    Oregon 

    Oregon State

    Stanford

    UCLA

    USC

    Utah

    Washington

    Washington State 

     

         

    Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott told Alan Blinder of the New York Times the availability of daily rapid-result testing allowed the conference to reverse course and play football in the fall.

    "I personally believe it is the wave of the future and that others will migrate to it," Scott said Wednesday. "All of the models we see suggest that the only way to stop the spread amongst a team is to be able to detect and catch early someone's potential infectiousness."

                          

    This article will be updated with analysis following the release of the full schedule.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Biggest Questions for CFB Week 5 ❓

      Our expert predictions for Auburn-Georgia and everything going down in Week 5 👉

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Biggest Questions for CFB Week 5 ❓

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Pac-12 Releases 2020 Schedule 🗓️

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Pac-12 Releases 2020 Schedule 🗓️

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Heisman Favorites 🏆

      @kenyondavid on whether anyone has a chance to catch Trevor Lawrence 📲

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ranking Heisman Favorites 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      SEC Warns of 'Additional Action' If Teams Don't Wear Masks on Sidelines

      College Football logo
      College Football

      SEC Warns of 'Additional Action' If Teams Don't Wear Masks on Sidelines

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report