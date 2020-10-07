WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 7

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

On the back of a successful and violent NXT TakeOver 31, the October 7 edition of WWE NXT focused on the fallout. It was a show with potential to refresh the black-and-gold brand completely.

After an epic clash with Candice LeRae, Io Shirai emerged victorious, continuing her memorable reign as NXT women's champion. In the aftermath, Toni Storm and Ember Moon both made a statement about their title aspirations. The War Goddess demanded an opportunity to open the show in her return to NXT.

Kushida pulled off the biggest victory of his NXT career when he made Velveteen Dream tap out to the Hoverboard Lock. Confident, he stepped into the ring against another former champion in NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, for the first time.

At the end of NXT TakeOver, Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly were beaten and broken. The Prince barely survived with the NXT Championship. However, another injury grabbed even more headlines as Adam Cole was viciously attacked by Ridge Holland. How would Undisputed Era respond?

Going into the winter season including the return of Halloween Havoc and the WWE Draft potentially taking certain stars from the black-and-gold brand, this was the moment to sell the NXT Universe on the future of the brand.