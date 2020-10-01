    76ers' Joel Embiid Welcomes Doc Rivers After Ex-Clippers HC's Reported Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, right, complains about a call during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers hired Doc Rivers to be the team's head coach on Thursday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, just days after he parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers.

    Superstar center Joel Embiid welcomed Rivers to Philly shortly after the news broke:

    The pair reportedly spoke before the appointment went public as well:

    Rivers will have his work cut out for him with the Sixers. The team has exciting pillars in Embiid and Ben Simmons, though the supporting cast around them is expensive and ill-fitting. Barring major trades, Rivers will be tasked with finding a way to get the most out of players like Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson after that starting lineup struggled offensively for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. 

    Floor-spacing and halfcourt shot creation was a major issue for the Sixers. General manager Elton Brand will surely try to address those issues via trades, but if Horford and Harris' expensive contracts prove impossible to move, Rivers will need to make the most out of an awkward roster construction.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Hassan Talks Viral Photoshop

      Blazers big man tweets statement calling out 'completely false' photoshop that went viral Tuesday

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hassan Talks Viral Photoshop

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Breaking: Doc Rivers to 76ers 🚨

      Former Clippers HC agrees to become Philly's new head coach (Woj)

      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Breaking: Doc Rivers to 76ers 🚨

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Bam, Dragic Doubtful for Gm 2

      Heat announce Adebayo's MRI revealed a neck strain

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bam, Dragic Doubtful for Gm 2

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie's Quote on Nets HC 🤔

      Irving says he doesn’t 'really see [Nets] having a head coach': 'KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach'

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie's Quote on Nets HC 🤔

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report