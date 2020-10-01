LeBron James Yelled at Lakers Over Sideline Antics: 'This S--t Ain't Over, Man'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Even as the Los Angeles Lakers held a 32-point lead on the Miami Heat in what wound up being a 116-98 Lakers victory in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals, LeBron James wouldn't let his team get too comfortable.

As Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis used their hands around their eyes as glasses to indicate that they were seeing the court, James yelled at his teammates.

"Hey, hey! Stop it! Stay locked in!" he shouted during a timeout, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. "This s--t ain't over, man."

After the win, James opened up about why he responded to his teammates' actions:

"The best teacher in life is experience. I've experienced moments in my career where you have all the momentum in the world and you felt like you had the game under control, and one play here or one play there could change the course of a series or change the course of a game ... I always talk about the best teacher in life is experience, and I've experienced a lot. That's what prompts me to be who I am today, is being able to have those experiences."

He mentioned one experience in particular: Game 2 of the 2011 Finals. James and the Heat led by 15 points with seven minutes left to play before the Mavericks went on a 22-5 run, with Dirk Nowitzki's layup sealing the comeback. The Mavericks went on to win the championship in six games.

"That s--t burns me to this day," he said.

James finished Game 1 with 25 points and led all players with 13 rebounds and nine assists. In his NBA Finals debut, Davis paced all scorers with 34 points, adding nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is Friday at 9 p.m. ET.