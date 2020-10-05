Trades That Would Unleash Potential NBA Superstars

0 of 5

Kim Klement/Associated Press

NBA superstars almost never hide in plain sight. The constant search for the next big thing means we misidentify potential greats a lot more often than we get the forecast right.

Teams tend to operate the same way, highly prizing players they believe have even the slimmest shots at greatness. Acquiring one potential superstar almost always means giving up another in return. Unless it's a last resort, organizations don't let go of their highest-ceiling talent.

That just means we have to approach this creatively, highlighting trades that don't always directly involve a possible superstar but instead clear the decks for takeoff. In some cases, that'll mean shuffling up rosters in ways that push a promising player into a more prominent role, theoretically giving him the chance to thrive.

We'll also throw in a huge challenge trade, just as a fun thought experiment.

Finally, the superstar label is inherently hazy. It doesn't really mean anything concrete. Just to keep things honest, we'll take "potential superstars" to mean players who have yet to make an All-NBA first or second team. And yes, that rule exists so we can involve Ben Simmons, a third-teamer from 2019-20.

Other than that caveat, any player with enough potential is fair game.