Rashod Bateman Announces He'll Return to Minnesota Football After Opting Out

Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman announced Wednesday on Twitter he will opt back into the 2020 season after initially opting out:

Bateman had declared for the draft on Aug. 4 while citing the uncertainty of the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten announced a week later it would be postponing the fall season.

The conference is now set to return on Oct. 24, providing an opportunity for players like Bateman to play.

Head coach P.J. Fleck announced earlier this month Bateman re-enrolled in classes and submitted a waiver to the NCAA to return to play, which was approved Wednesday.

Bateman had reportedly already signed an agent, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, but was still allowed to return to school based on the unusual circumstances.

Other Big Ten players like Ohio State's Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis were also allowed to rejoin their teams after opting out.

Bateman already would have been an elite NFL prospect even without participating in the season, projected to go No. 15 overall by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Returning for another season could allow him to move into the top 10 while also helping Minnesota to compete in the Big Ten.

The 6'2" wideout was a key part of the Golden Gophers' success a year ago, finishing with 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns for a team that finished 11-2 with a win in the Outback Bowl. After playing alongside Tyler Johnson over the past two years, Bateman has a chance for even greater numbers in 2020 as the true No. 1 option in the passing attack.

Minnesota is currently three spots away from the Top 25 in the Associated Press poll, but the latest news could give the team a boost before the start of the season.