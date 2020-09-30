Micah Parsons Won't Return to Penn State Football Team Despite Rumors

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons won't be rejoining the team for the start of the Big Ten season next month.

Per Bob Flounders of PennLive.com, Penn State head coach James Franklin confirmed Parsons wouldn't be with the team despite some hope that it could happen once the conference decided to hold a fall season.

Parsons announced on Aug. 6 he was opting out of the 2020 season for safety reasons and to prepare for next year's NFL draft:

"As I considered all my options for the 2020 season, I decided I needed to make a choice, not for myself, but for my son and those dearest to me. While I felt safe with the health and safety standards as we returned to Penn State for workouts, the potential risk to the health and well-being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season."

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Parsons was expected to sign with agents Andre Odom and David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

That was before the Big Ten voted on Aug. 11 to postpone fall sports, including football, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sept. 13, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors reversed course by voting to play a conference-only football season that will begin on Oct. 24.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Following the conference's announcement, ESPN's Tom Van Haaren reported Parsons was "thinking about" playing for the Nittany Lions.

B/R's Matt Miller projected Parsons to go No. 6 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft in his most recent mock on Sept. 7. The 21-year-old was a consensus All-American and All-Big Ten First Team selection in 2019.

Penn State is ranked No. 10 in the current Associated Press Top 25 poll. It will open the season on Oct. 24 against Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.