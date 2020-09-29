LeBron James Tells Fans to 'Please Vote!' After 1st Presidential Debate

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Donald Trump and Joe Biden participated in the first presidential debate ahead of November's election on Tuesday night. After the event, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James urged people on Twitter to vote.

James, and other other athletes, have supported the More Than A Vote group to help people register to vote and is also "working to combat lies, myths, misinformation and voter suppression that stands in the way of our ability to vote."

James and athletes like Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and track star Allyson Felix signed a letter in August that read:

"We saw you in the streets. We saw your social media posts. Your voices are breaking through, but it’s now time to do more. We know you have the ability to organize. So join us and take your protest to the election and fight to keep our community from being silenced. The most important thing you all need to know is Black voters matter more than ever."

More Than A Vote's co-chairs are Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.