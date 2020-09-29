Tyronn Lue Rumors: Clippers Assistant Interviews for 76ers HC Job

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue interviewed Tuesday for the Philadelphia 76ers' head coaching vacancy, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni were considered the finalists for Brett Brown's former job before the Clippers parted ways with Doc Rivers on Monday, and the former Boston Celtics coach may also be in the mix, per Pompey.

Pompey reported that Philadelphia was hoping to name its next head coach this week, but that could change with Rivers coming into the candidate pool.

Even with the addition of Rivers to the mix, which was reported by ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins on the Scal and Pals podcast Tuesday, it's unlikely that Lue won't find his way back to the world of head coaching if that's what he's looking for. Lue, who won an NBA title in his first year as head coach in Cleveland in 2016 before following up his inaugural campaign with two Eastern Conference championships, is reportedly being considered for the Clippers job in addition to having an informal meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans before an interview with Houston.

Pompey said that "Lue is interested in coaching the Sixers" despite the busy lineup of job interviews, and he toured the team's practice facility as part of his meetings with the team Tuesday.

In addition to his NBA title as a coach, Lue won a championship with the Lakers in 2001. He posted a 128-83 record as he led Cleveland through three seasons before he was fired after an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 season.

Lue has the potential to test the 76ers in a way Brown didn't, and he can push stars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to their full potential should he get hired.