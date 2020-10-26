Seahawks' Chris Carson's Foot Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; Will Undergo MRI

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain during Sunday night's 37-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game.

Carson had 34 yards on five carries prior to exiting, adding one reception for seven yards in the passing attack as well.

As ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams noted, Carson made his way into the locker room just before halftime. He was later ruled questionable to return.

This is not the first time Carson has dealt with an injury this season.

Carson sprained his knee during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, but returned the week after, posting a total of 132 yards on 23 rushing attempts with three touchdowns through Weeks 4 and 5. His return avoided a major loss for the Seattle offense, as Carson played in 29 games through his first two seasons and had collected 157 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards through three games, with as many touchdowns in 2020.

In 2019, he ran for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns while adding a career-high 37 catches for 266 yards and two scores.

Should Carson miss time, there will be more pressure on quarterback Russell Wilson to carry the offense, but he'll also have Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer in the backfield for assistance.