Report: Chargers Chris Harris Jr. Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Foot Injury

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is reportedly expected to miss between four and six weeks with a foot injury suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported the news Monday night. Harris provided further information to ESPN's Josina Anderson:

The 31-year-old Oklahoma native signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Chargers in March. He'd spent the first nine years of his career with the Denver Broncos, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kansas in 2011.

Harris was a tremendous find for the Broncos. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and was named a First Team All-Pro in 2016. He also started Super Bowl 50, a 24-10 victory to secure the franchise's third title.

He's recorded 15 total tackles and one pass defended through three weeks with L.A.

Harris told Rapoport he received interest from New Orleans and Philadelphia before settling on the Bolts in free agency.

"They kind of came out of nowhere at the end," he said in March. "It was kind of winding down to the Saints or the Eagles and then they popped up out of nowhere, and I thought that would be an even better fit for me."

Michael Davis and Desmond King II are both candidates to enter the starting lineup opposite Casey Hayward Jr. Brandon Facyson and Tevaughn Campbell will provide further depth at corner.

The early end of the timetable could see Harris return in Week 8 against Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers have a bye in Week 10 that could factor into the decision about when he'll return as well.

Next up for Los Angeles is a clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.