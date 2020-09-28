Notre Dame Announces 18 Football Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Notre Dame football announced Monday that 18 players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the school's latest round of testing.

In total, 25 players are currently in isolation while 14 others are being quarantined for coming in close contact to players who have registered a positive test.

