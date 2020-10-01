Ranking the NBA's All-Time Greatest Finals Starting Lineups

3 of 6

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Starting Five: Mario Chalmers, Dwyane Wade, Shane Battier, LeBron James and Chris Bosh

Plenty of old-school NBA fans may already be feeling triggered, so let's address this particular Miami Heat squad topping the 1986 Celtics right off the bat.

The 2012 Heat's starting five, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, top that Celtics lineup in combined Hall of Fame Probability, combined MVP Shares and combined playoff win shares. It's in the top five in all three categories. And if you sort the lineups sampled by the average of their ranks in those three categories, this Heat lineup trails only the top team on this list.

When you break Miami's starting five down by its individual players, it isn't hard to see why it performs so well in those numbers.

Mario Chalmers and Shane Battier are the weakest links of this chain, but they didn't break it. In the 2012 postseason, Chalmers averaged 11.3 points and shot 35.9 percent from three. Battier was a three-and-D stalwart whose career marks for three-point percentage, offensive box plus/minus and defensive box plus/minus are matched only by Danny Green, Jon Barry and John Stockton.

The biggest reason this lineup fared so well, though, was the Big Three.

Despite his career being cut short by health problems, Bosh made 11 All-Star teams. He averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game across his 13-year career. And as a member of the Heat, he helped usher in the current era that features skilled centers who can space the floor for slashing wings and guards.

Despite being a dominant interior player with the Toronto Raptors, Bosh willingly shifted to an offensive role that was functionally like more of a traditional shooting guard with Miami to accommodate James and Wade. On the other end, he anchored of one of the game's best defenses.

Wade was the second surefire Hall of Famer in this lineup. Like Bosh, he accepted a lesser role for the benefit of the team, particularly in 2012.

"Taking a step back to Bron, that was the toughest part for me at the time," Wade told The Athletic's Michael Lee. "Obviously, before my injuries, I was a bad boy. It was my city, my team. (If) we win the Finals that year (in 2011), I'm arguably Finals MVP. I didn't need to ... but we got two out of the next three championships and I'd still do it all over again."

Even in a diminished role, Wade was critical to Miami winning the 2012 Finals. That postseason, he averaged 22.8 points and 4.3 assists. For his career, he made 13 All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams and three All-Defensive teams.

Finally, there's LeBron, the player to whom Wade ceded control of the team.

The stats outlined in the methodology were combined for each of the lineups sampled. On an individual level, LeBron has 100 percent Hall of Fame Probability and is the NBA's all-time leader in both MVP Shares and playoff win shares.

And this was the year he broke through for his first championship. In the 2011 Finals, he fell short of both Wade and Dirk Nowitzki in average game score. He was widely panned for his performance in that series, but it seemed to refine him. He came back to utterly dominate in the 2012 Finals, averaging 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists while leading one of the greatest lineups of all time.