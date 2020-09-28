Dwyane Wade Says He's Rooting for Heat over LeBron James, Lakers in NBA Finals

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

It's a tale as old as time that so many of us face.

Cheer for the franchise you won three championships with during a Hall of Fame-caliber career when it plays in the NBA Finals? Or cheer for a close friend who is on the shortlist of the best players in NBA history?

Alright, so nobody really faces those decisions. Nobody, that is, except Dwyane Wade.

As soon as the Miami Heat clinched their spot in the NBA Finals against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers with Sunday's win over the Boston Celtics, attention naturally turned to Wade. After all, he is a Heat legend who still cheers for the team. However, he is also close friends with James, who he won two championships with during his playing career.

When Lakers legend Magic Johnson asked Wade who he would support, the 13-time All-Star stayed loyal to Miami:

Sorry, LeBron. Guess you will have to settle for the massive Lakers fanbase pulling for you instead.