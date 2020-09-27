Winners and Losers of the AP College Football Top 25 in Week 4

0 of 7

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Not only did Week 4 of the 2020 college football season bring the return of the SEC, but it included a whole bunch of mayhem, too.

Upsets reigned supreme Saturday as both No. 3 Oklahoma and sixth-ranked LSU fell to unranked teams. Those surprises resulted in a couple of dramatic moves in the AP Top 25, which still features Clemson and Alabama at the top.

Yes, a list of winners and losers tends to reflect the literal results of the weekend. However, a disappointing showing in victory can also result in a drop—especially for a non-power-conference team.

And since AP Top 25 voters could include Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC teams, their returns sparked more changes.