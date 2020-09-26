    Seahawks' Bruce Irvin Fined $20K for Hit on Patriots' Cam Newton in Week 2

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 26, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin, left, pressures New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin was fined $20,000 for a hit on New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    Referees did not call a penalty on Irvin, who was one of two Seahawks defenders fined following Seattle's 35-30 win, per Pelissero.

    Seahawks strong safety Quandre Diggs was fined $15,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry. Officials ejected Diggs from the game for that play.

    Irvin suffered a torn ACL later in the game and will miss the remainder of the regular season. Seahawks free safety Marquise Blair is also out for the year with a torn ACL suffered against New England.

    "Really a big blow," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said about the injuries, per Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk. "I know a lot of teams lost players this weekend. We certainly felt it with both of those guys. Both those guys have a lot to offer your team in their attitude and approach and style of play. And so it will be difficult to replace those guys."

    The 2-0 Seahawks will host the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

