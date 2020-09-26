Seahawks' Bruce Irvin Fined $20K for Hit on Patriots' Cam Newton in Week 2

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin was fined $20,000 for a hit on New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Referees did not call a penalty on Irvin, who was one of two Seahawks defenders fined following Seattle's 35-30 win, per Pelissero.

Seahawks strong safety Quandre Diggs was fined $15,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry. Officials ejected Diggs from the game for that play.

Irvin suffered a torn ACL later in the game and will miss the remainder of the regular season. Seahawks free safety Marquise Blair is also out for the year with a torn ACL suffered against New England.

"Really a big blow," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said about the injuries, per Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk. "I know a lot of teams lost players this weekend. We certainly felt it with both of those guys. Both those guys have a lot to offer your team in their attitude and approach and style of play. And so it will be difficult to replace those guys."

The 2-0 Seahawks will host the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.