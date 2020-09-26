Former Giants OF Hunter Pence Announces Retirement After 14 MLB Seasons in Video

Ben Margot/Associated Press

On the eve of the final day of the 2020 Major League Baseball regular season, former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence has announced he will retire.

In a video posted on Twitter, Pence said he "cherished every day, every teammate, every victory and every defeat" during his 14-year career.

After spending last year with the Texas Rangers, San Francisco brought Pence back by signing him to a one-year deal during the offseason. He hit .096/.161/.250 in 17 games before being released on Aug. 24.

Pence, 37, began his MLB career with the Houston Astros after being selected in the second round of the 2004 draft. The Texas native was called up to the big leagues in April 2007 and finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting after posting a .322/.360/.539 slash line.

After spending 155 games with the Philadelphia Phillies between 2011 and 2012, Pence found his greatest success in San Francisco after the Giants acquired him in a trade. He had two top-20 NL MVP finishes (2013, 2014) and helped the Giants win two World Series titles in 2012 and 2014.

Pence played for four teams—Astros, Phillies, Giants, Rangers—during his 14-year career. He was named to the All-Star team four times and racked up 1,791 hits, 244 home runs and 942 RBI.