College Football Rankings 2020: Updated NCAA Week 4 Standings, Final Poll Review

There are six SEC teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll heading into Week 4 of the college football season. But those teams have been judged only on expectations.

On Saturday, that will change. While some teams have been playing the past three weeks (most notably teams from the ACC and Big 12), the SEC will get its season started in Week 4. All 14 of the conference's teams will play Saturday, and eight of them are currently ranked.

Because more ranked teams are playing, there's a greater potential for movement in the poll before next week. It might take some upsets, though, particularly for the teams near the top, as there aren't many highly ranked teams in danger of losing Saturday.

Here's a look at the AP Top 25 poll ahead of the action.

Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Clemson (2-0)

2. Alabama (0-0)

3. Oklahoma (1-0)

4. Georgia (0-0)

5. Florida (0-0)

6. LSU (0-0)

7. Notre Dame (2-0)

T-8. Texas (1-0)

T-8. Auburn (0-0)

10. Texas A&M (0-0)

11. North Carolina (1-0)

12. Miami (2-0)

13. UCF (1-0)

14. Cincinnati (1-0)

15. Oklahoma State (1-0)

16. Tennessee (0-0)

17. Memphis (1-0)

18. BYU (1-0)

19. Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0)

20. Virginia Tech (0-0)

21. Pittsburgh (2-0)

22. Army (2-0)

23. Kentucky (0-0)

24. Louisville (1-1)

25. Marshall (2-0)

No. 1 Clemson isn't playing in Week 4, but each of the five teams ranked directly behind it will be in action. But don't expect many major shakeups to occur at the top.

No. 2 Alabama (at Missouri), No. 3 Oklahoma (vs. Kansas State), No. 4 Georgia (at Arkansas), No. 5 Florida (at Ole Miss) and No. 6 LSU (vs. Mississippi State) are all heavy favorites, and it would be surprising to see any of them lose. It's possible the voters will have different opinions of the SEC teams after seeing them play for the first time, though, so there's a chance for slight movement if any don't impress as much as expected.

The highest-ranked team that has a difficult matchup this week is No. 8 Auburn. The Tigers are hosting No. 23 Kentucky in one of three ranked games taking place Saturday.

In the past, Auburn has dominated Kentucky. The Tigers lead the all-time series 26-6-1, which includes winning 17 of the past 18 meetings between the teams. The Wildcats' only win during that span came in 2009, and Auburn won the two most recent contests in 2010 and 2015.

However, Kentucky is a better program than the last time it faced Auburn. The Wildcats have had a winning record and appeared in a bowl game in each of the past four seasons. So perhaps this is their best opportunity to earn a win over the Tigers in a while.

Kentucky will have more chances to prove itself, as it plays No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Florida and No. 16 Tennessee later in the season. But an upset victory at Auburn could be a good first step toward a successful 2020 for the Wildcats.

"We've got a challenging schedule ahead of us," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "It's brutal. Brutally hard. I just shake my head in amazement at how difficult and how well-prepared that each and every team we play is. That's a challenge."

There's also a ranked matchup in the ACC again this week, as No. 21 Pittsburgh hosts No. 24 Louisville. Last time out, Louisville lost at home to Miami, which then moved up to No. 12 in the AP poll. If the Cardinals lose again and fall to 1-2, they will likely fall out of the Top 25.

Another game that should lead to some movement in the poll is the ranked matchup between No. 14 Cincinnati and No. 22 Army. The Black Knights are off to a 2-0 start, but they would solidify themselves as a strong team with a road upset over the 1-0 Bearcats.

With 20 ranked teams in action, there's always the possibility for upsets in other contests. That's part of what makes college football so great. And Week 4's schedule is the best yet in this unorthodox season, so it will be interesting to see how different the AP Top 25 poll might look in its wake.