MAC Approves 6-Game College Football Schedule Beginning November 4

The Mid-American Conference will have a football season this fall.

Per the conference's official release, the season will consist of six conference-only games starting Nov. 4, with the MAC Championship Game taking place on Dec. 18 or 19.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the MAC is "likely" to play games on weeknights through the month of November before moving to Saturdays in December.

On Aug. 8, the MAC became the first FBS conference to announce it was postponing all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher explained the decision to postpone in an interview with Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press.

"It would be naive to say that you don't give thought and consideration to what the financial ramifications of any decision are, but this was a health and well-being decision, first and foremost," Steinbrecher said. "We don't know what this will mean financially."

The MAC's vote to play football follows the Big Ten and Pac-12 recently reversing course to conduct a season this fall.