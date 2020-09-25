Chris Paul Reacts to Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision, LeBron James' Comments

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul appeared on ESPN's First Take on Friday to discuss several subjects, including a grand jury's decision not to indict any of three police officers in relation to the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment on March 13 after the officers opened fire after breaking into the home on a no-knock warrant. Taylor's boyfriend fired at police first, believing them to be intruders. Taylor was unarmed but was shot at least eight times in her bed.

Former officer Brett Hankison, who was terminated by the Louisville Metro Police Department, was the only one of the three officers who fired shots inside Taylor's apartment to be indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment, as a result of several bullets he fired going into a neighboring apartment and endangering those who lived there.

Paul said the following regarding the decision: "When you see the verdict on Breonna Taylor, it's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking. I'm the father of an 8-year-old daughter and to see the way that women—especially Black women—are treated at times, it's not OK."

Paul was also asked to give his thoughts on comments from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:

"That's real," Paul said. "I say this all the time, but as soon as that clock goes to zero, we're back to being exactly who we are. You don't wear that jersey when you go drive home, you don't wear that jersey to the grocery store. When we go back home and visit our families and guys go back to wear they grew up, you don't walk around with your uniform on. You walk around just as a Black man or a Black woman. Like I keep saying, I commend our players in all the leagues, especially the NBA and the WNBA, but all the leagues that continue to stand up against all that's going on."

James, Paul and countless other high-profile athletes have been calling for justice for Taylor and her family in recent months. NBA players have worn shirts with messages promoting social justice, knelt during the national anthem and demonstrated in a number of other ways to show their support for Taylor and other Black women and men who have been the victims of police brutality.

The slogan for those seeking justice for Taylor has been, "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor," but Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he doesn't expect any further criminal charges to be filed, per Ben Tobin of the Louisville Courier Journal.