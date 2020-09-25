French Open 2020: Full Draw Schedule, Odds and Reaction from Roland Garros

Michel Euler/Associated Press

In the era of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, the men's Grand Slam singles draws typically do not have a meeting of previous major winners until the second week.

The 2020 French Open draw has given us two rare opening-round meetings between men's major champions. Stanislas Wawrinka and Andy Murray were drawn with each other, as were Marin Cilic and newly crowned U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem.

The women's singles draw does not have any major winners going head-to-head right away, but it contains some intriguing first-round matchups in which seeded players like Johanna Konta could be upset.

Although Simona Halep is viewed as the dominant figure in the women's draw, the path to the final is not easy for any woman in the field given the long list of Grand Slam champions and in-form top seeds.

French Open Schedule

Dates: Sunday, September 27, to Sunday, October 11

TV: Tennis Channel (starting at 5 a.m. ET from September 27 to October 9); NBC (October 10-11, 9 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: TennisChannel.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and Peacock.

French Open Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Men's Singles

Rafael Nadal (+110; bet $100 to win $110)

Novak Djokovic (+188)

Dominic Thiem (+375)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+3300)

Daniil Medvedev (+4000)

Pablo Carreno Busta (+5000)

Women's Singles

Simona Halep (+250)

Garbine Muguruza (+700)

Victoria Azarenka (+1100)

Serena Williams (+1300)

Evina Svitolina (+1400)

Kiki Bertens (+2000)

Petra Kvitova (+2000)

Karolina Pliskova (+2000)

Draw Reaction

Murray and Wawrinka top the first-round schedule in both draws.

As Christopher Clarey of the New York Times noted, that match will be "hard to top."

The two players last met at Roland Garros in an epic five-set 2017 semifinal match in which Wawrinka knocked out the top-seeded Murray.

After that defeat, Murray has dealt with hip issues and did not play in seven Grand Slam tournaments since the start of 2018. The Scotsman entered into the French Open as a wild card, which left him liable to play a seeded player. Wawrinka is the No. 16 seed.

Murray and Wawrinka have six major championships between them, which is four more than the Cilic-Thiem clash possesses.

Thiem outlasted Cilic in four sets in the third round of the U.S. Open. Both players won their first and only major crowns in New York, with Cilic winning in 2014.

As the U.S. Open's official Twitter account noted, Thiem could face four Grand Slam winners if chalk holds in the men's singles draw.

Thiem lost to Nadal in each of the last two years in the French Open final and possibly would have to play the Spaniard in a semifinal before a potential final showdown with Djokovic.

Djokovic should have the easier path to the final over Nadal and Thiem since no previous Grand Slam champions reside in his half of the draw and No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev has not made it out of the first round at the French Open in three attempts.

The marquee first-round matchup in the women's draw pits Konta against American phenom Coco Gauff, who has two fourth-round appearances at Grand Slams at 16 years old.

There are high expectations set for Konta at Roland Garros since she reached the final four in 2019. She lost to Marketa Vondrousova, who could pose the first serious test for Halep in the fourth round. Before that, Halep could avenge her 2019 quarterfinal loss to Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Compared to other top players, Halep appears to have a clear path to the second week. Tennis.com's Steve Tignor said "Halep's path to the semifinals would seem to be as smooth as she could have asked."

The women's singles favorite is coming off a victory in Rome on Monday, but there will be an adjustment process to the conditions at Roland Garros because the competition is being held at the start of fall, not in summer this year.

The bottom part of Halep's side of the bracket carries the most intrigue in the entire women's singles draw. Serena Williams faces Kristie Ahn in the first round for the second straight major and could face Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.

Pironkova got into the French Open as a wild card. She pushed Williams to three sets in the U.S. Open quarterfinals after a three-year hiatus.

Williams could face Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round if both players navigate their parts of the bracket that also includes U,S, Open quarterfinalist Yulia Putintseva and Venus Williams.

Garbine Muguruza should be the favorite to make it out of the bottom half of the bracket. The 2016 French Open champion is terrific on clay and will not face a previous Grand Slam winner until the quarterfinals.

Given her track record in Paris and Halep's potentially tougher path, Muguruza may be the best bet to capture the women's title.

