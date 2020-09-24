Video: Watch Jamal Murray Hit Michael Jordan-Esque Layup Around LeBron James

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jamal Murray continues to impress in these playoffs.

First it was dueling Donovan Mitchell head-to-head in the opening round. Then it was leading the Denver Nuggets to a 3-1 comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now he's doing his best Michael Jordan impersonation.

Murray attacked the lane with his right hand in Thursday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, went up for a layup, double-clutched as LeBron James went to challenge and then somehow finished the layup as he was falling to the ground, drawing MJ comparisons:

It was reminiscent of Jordan's famous double-clutch layup when he switched hands in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals against the Lakers during a "spectacular move."

Jordan led his Chicago Bulls to victory over Los Angeles in that series. Murray would surely trade his highlights for the opportunity to do the same in the Western Conference Finals.