Raptors' Nick Nurse Will Be 'Pretty Surprised' If Fred VanVleet Doesn't Stay

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is one of the top names slated to hit free agency this offseason.

His current head coach, Nick Nurse, is expecting him to be a Raptor next season.

Speaking to Sportsnet 590 The Fan's Tim and Sid show on Thursday, Nurse said he'd be "pretty surprised" if VanVleet doesn't return to a Toronto team that originally signed him after he went undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.