Tevin Coleman Ruled out for 49ers vs. Seahawks with Knee Injury

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a knee injury.

The 27-year-old had three carries for 20 yards prior to exiting. It marked his first appearance since Sept. 20, as he had missed the previous five games due to a knee sprain suffered in Week 2.

He entered Sunday's game having run for 30 yards on 18 carries in two games this season.

Coleman played his first four NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, primarily as the backup to Devonta Freeman. He was a member of the 2016 NFC champion Falcons and scored 28 touchdowns from 2015-2017. Coleman gained 4.4 yards per carry and had 3,350 yards from scrimmage and 29 total touchdowns on 620 touches in Atlanta.

He signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the 49ers during the 2019 offseason and shared backfield duties with Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida for the NFC champions.

The ex-Indiana star led the backfield with 158 touches. He amassed 724 total yards and seven scores in the regular season but notably dominated in the 49ers' 27-10 NFC Divisional Round win over the Minnesota Vikings with 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Coleman missed eight games over his first four seasons, notably sitting a pair in 2015 due to a fractured rib and two more in 2016 with a hamstring ailment.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He started the 2020 season by amassing 64 yards over his first two games, but he suffered a knee sprain late in his team's 31-13 Week 2 win over the New York Jets. The 49ers put Coleman on injured reserve, where he had stayed until this week

Coleman's latest injury adds to a long and costly list of ailments that 49ers players have suffered this year. Of note, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are out for the season with torn ACLs suffered in Week 2. Cornerback Richard Sherman and wideout Deebo Samuel are among those who landed on IR, and George Kittle missed two games with a knee sprain.

The backfield has also taken a hit outside Coleman, with running back Raheem Mostert suffering an MCL sprain in Week 2. He was able to return to action in Week 5, however, but later suffered an ankle injury one week later against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Coleman's latest injury, the 49ers will look for the likes of Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty to take on increased roles in the backfield.