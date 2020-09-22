SEC Football Players to Wear Devices for COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

As part of the conference's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, SEC players will be required to wear a device to aid in contact tracing.

"Approximately the size of a watch face, the device is worn as a wristband or on a lanyard or can be built into equipment for use on-field in practices and games," the SEC said in a statement Tuesday.

The conference added the KINEXON SafeZone technology is already utilized by the NFL and that this specific device was a good fit "due to the large number of participating student-athletes and the complexity of contact tracing unique to the sport."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how contact tracing can be an important tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to providing contract-tracing data, the SafeTags can provide the wearer with a signal he or she is failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The SEC was one of three Power Five conferences that decided against canceling a fall sports season. Instead, officials approved a 10-game conference-only schedule that begins Saturday.

Universities have been reluctant to disclose specific numbers regarding their number of positive COVID-19 results. As a result, the extent to which the pandemic has impacted SEC football teams is unclear. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters earlier this month he thought "most" of his roster had previously tested positive and recovered.