Boom-or-Bust 2020 NBA Free Agents

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

To say Montrezl Harrell had a rough go in the postseason is like saying Luka Doncic impressed in his sophomore season. Both things are true, but they're grossly understated.

Harrell was virtually unplayable for the Los Angeles Clippers. They were outscored by 11.6 points per 100 possessions when he played. When he didn't, they outscored their opponents by 15.6 points per 100 possessions. For the non-math majors out there, that's a difference of 27.2 points per 100 possessions in the wrong direction.

Some have speculated the disastrous stretch will cost him money in free agency. Given the unique nature of this postseason and the fact that he was dealing with a personal tragedy, though, suitors might overlook the rough patch for the reigning Sixth Man of the Year. L.A. witnessed the disastrous play firsthand and reportedly hasn't lost interest, and others haven't either.

"Harrell and the Clippers have mutual interest to find a deal, but Harrell is expected to be sought-after in the marketplace and have multiple suitors," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote.

No matter how one perceives Harrell's postseason play, it was emblematic of the concerns with his free agency. He has clearly mastered the spark-plug substitute role, but can he grow his game beyond that? Can he rebound and defend at a high enough rate to start games and handle a heavier workload? If he can't, will that limitation be factored in to his contract cost?

Considering which clubs have cap space (not many; almost all of them are rebuilding) and how little star power exists in this free-agent class, it isn't hard to imagine Harrell securing an enormous bag from a team in need of an offensive focal point. It would be a massive gamble to ask a 26-year-old to shoulder a burden he's never needed to carry and grow his game in ways he's never had to before.

Then again, if Harrell in a featured role has all the efficiency of his sixth-man version with extra volume and better attention to detail in other areas, the club that signs him might think it got a steal.