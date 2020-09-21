BYU QB Zach Wilson Not Worried About COVID-19, Cites Kirk Cousins

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins isn't the only signal-caller who isn't worried about COVID-19.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson said Monday he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July following "a little gambling night" with teammates, per TMZ Sports. He cited Cousins when saying he isn't concerned with the long-term effects of the virus.

"Personally, for me, I'm kind of like what Kirk Cousins said a little bit," he said. "I know he got harped on for it, but I would rather play football than ever worry about any of that kind of stuff. I wear a mask to respect those around me."

Early this month, Cousins appeared on the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast (via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post) and said his concern about COVID-19 was a "0.000001" out of 10:

"For me personally, if you're just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I'm gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I'm gonna ride it out. I'm gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of an approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm gonna be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that. ... My opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people."

Norma Gonzalez of the Salt Lake Tribune noted the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the BYU football team with canceled practices and a postponed game against Army after players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wilson said his symptoms were not severe.

"For me and the other guys that had it, it was just like a cold—minor symptoms and just tired, fatigued, all that kind of stuff," he said. "For us, it was nothing crazy. It was four days and we were ready to go again."

Wilson has been the quarterback for BYU since 2018.

He threw for 2,382 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions last year. He helped the Cougars to a 55-3 victory over Navy two weeks ago by throwing for 232 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

BYU (1-0) is slated to resume its season Saturday against Troy.