Bill Belichick Hasn't Watched Tom Brady, Bucs: 'We Kind of Have Our Hands Full'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn't have time to worry about other teams.

Even if those other teams have Tom Brady on them.

Belichick appeared on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria on Monday and was asked if he saw either of Brady's first two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Hannable of WEEI shared Belichick's answer:

"I've really been focused on the teams that we're playing. Miami was obviously a big focus for us, Seattle, there's some other things that came up for me last week; the Raiders, they are a team that we haven't played. Seattle is a team we haven't played. We kind of have our hands full taking care of the things we have to take care of.

"I don't watch a lot of other pro games, I don't watch a lot of college games. I watch the games that affect what we do."

The reality of the situation is Belichick is going to be asked about Brady a number of times this season, and vice versa. They may be the greatest coach and quarterback in league history and combined to win six Super Bowls during their 20 seasons together.

They were the two most important figures in the greatest modern-day dynasty in the NFL, and this is Belichick's first year as the Patriots head coach without Brady on the roster. It is also Brady's first year in the NFL without Belichick as his head coach.

Both are 1-1 in their new ventures, although Belichick's Patriots have probably looked better if doing a direct comparison.

Their lone loss came at the Seattle Seahawks in a game that came down to the final play at the goal line. Cam Newton has looked excellent for stretches as Brady's immediate replacement and appears capable of carrying New England to another AFC East crown.

Brady's Buccaneers lost a divisional matchup by double digits to the New Orleans Saints in a game he threw a pick-six in, while their win was over an 0-2 Carolina Panthers squad.

Tampa Bay and New England do not play each other during the 2020 season, although Belichick will likely see some of Brady as he is preparing for other teams and watching "the games that affect what we do."

The Buccaneers play the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers the next two games, and both teams are also on New England's schedule. By contrast, the Patriots do not play the Saints and Panthers.