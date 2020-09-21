Mac Jones Named Alabama QB; Started 4 Games in 2019 in Place of Tua Tagovailoa

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide have named Mac Jones the starting quarterback over freshman 5-star prospect Bryce Young.

"Mac has had a really good camp," head coach Nick Saban said, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN. "Really played well in the last scrimmage. Did a good job of taking the leadership role. I think he's playing with a lot of confidence."

Jones, a redshirt junior, started four games last season in relief of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, going 3-1 as the starter. In total, he threw for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 68.8 percent of his passes.

He'll be without two of his top targets from a year ago, however, with Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III now in the NFL. DeVonta Smith (68 receptions for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns) does return, though, and last season's All-SEC first-team selection will be the focal point of the passing attack.

Jones' experience surely played a key factor in him locking down the starting gig.

"I think obviously the more knowledge and experience you get from playing, the mistakes that you make and the good plays that you make all help you develop confidence and increase your chances of playing with consistency by making better choices and decisions," Saban told reporters. "I think that shows in Mac's play, and we're very confident that he can do a good job for us."

Smith also praised Jones:

"He understands the importance of being a starting quarterback and the things he has to do. He's come a very long way, and I'm excited for him.

"... I believe in Mac the same way I believed in Tua. As far as him being a leader, just when we come to the sideline after we take our reps and the things we talk about and what didn't go right on the play or what we could have done better, that lets me know that he's in for it and he's ready to lead the team."

The Crimson Tide will be looking to return to the College Football Playoff after missing it last year for the first time since its inception. How Jones plays in his first full year as the starter will go a long way to determining whether they do.

Alabama opens the season Saturday at Missouri at 7 p.m. ET.