5 Reasons It's Too Early to Hit the Panic Button on the Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have faceplanted to start the 2020 season. They've fallen into an 0-2 hole while getting outscored 64-36 by the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams.

While that doesn't seem to portend a quick turnaround, the NFL's addition of another wild-card team this season could help the Eagles sneak into the playoffs regardless.

A slow start isn't a death sentence for an Eagles team still getting back to full strength and in a division without a runaway favorite.

No one should ignore the problems that have plagued the Eagles early this season, but here's why it's far too early to bury them completely.