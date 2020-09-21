Report: Nick Nurse's Raptors Contract Extension Worth 'Around' $8M Per Year

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

When the Toronto Raptors signed head coach Nick Nurse to a multiyear contract extension this week, the newly crowned NBA Coach of the Year also became one of the highest-paid coaches in the league, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Nurse's deal is reportedly worth around $8 million per year.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is the highest-paid coach in the NBA, with a deal that pays out $11 million per year, and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes $9.5 million. Erik Spoelstra, who has led the Miami Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals, makes $8.5 million, and Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle makes $8 million, per Essentially Sports.

Nurse was named Coach of the Year in his sophomore season in the league after the Raptors posted a franchise-record .736 winning percentage in a 53-19 regular season before conceding the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics in seven games. This success came after the departure of Kawhi Leonard in free agency a year after winning the NBA Finals and stars including Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and Serge Ibaka missing time with injuries.

In addition to leading the Raptors to their only NBA championship in 2019, Nurse also engineered a franchise-best 15-game winning streak, the longest in Canadian sports history (NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, CFL).

The 53-year-old collected 90 of 100 first-place votes to earn the Coach of the Year title, the first coach to earn the honor in both the NBA and the G League, where he is the only coach to have led two different teams to a league championship.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In his two seasons in the NBA, he has amassed a 111-43 regular-season record and gone 23-12 in the playoffs.