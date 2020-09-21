Report: Lakers' Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee Trolled Nikola Jokic During Game 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee didn't do much on the court to help the Los Angeles Lakers in their Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

However, they get an A+ in antagonizing Nikola Jokic.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the two Lakers centers trolled Jokic when he attempted to defend Anthony Davis in the first quarter.

“Thanksgiving, steak dinner, appetizers, filet mignon and potatoes, a glass of champagne!” McGee and Howard reportedly shouted at the Nuggets big man.

