Lions' Kenny Golladay Ruled Out with Hip Injury vs. Colts amid Trade Rumors

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions downgraded wide receiver Kenny Golladay from questionable to out after he suffered a hip injury Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matthew Stafford targeted Golladay four times, but he was unable to register a reception. The injury came after Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported that the Lions and New York Giants had "at least some conversation" about a trade for Golladay.

Golladay sat out the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported after Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers that there was a "strong sense of optimism" that he would suit up in Week 3. He made his season debut that week, catching six of seven targets and one for a touchdown, but he had a quieter week in a Week 4 loss with four receptions on eight targets and another score.

The 26-year-old, in his fourth year in the league, is looking to follow up a 2019 campaign that earned him his first Pro Bowl appearance. He reeled in 65 of 116 targets for a career-high 1,190 yards and led the league in touchdowns with 11.

Golladay broke out in his second season with the Lions, finishing 2018 with 1,063 yards on 70 receptions to lead the team.

After two seasons of consistent production, it's easy to see why the Lions, who will look to fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus in addition to Marvin Jones Jr., T.J. Hockenson, Danny Amendola and Marvin Hall in Golladay's absence, rely so heavily on the Northern Illinois product.