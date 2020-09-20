Lakers' Anthony Davis Confirms He Mouthed 'Kobe' After GW Shot vs. Nuggets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers were wearing their Mamba Edition jerseys in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday, so when Anthony Davis caught fire late in the fourth quarter and rose for the game-winning shot at the buzzer, he had to evoke the late NBA legend's name.

Asked if he mouthed "Kobe" after sinking his three-pointer, Davis could only smile and nod.

"Obviously we're wearing the jerseys. He's hit countless shots like that to win games," Davis said.

Even Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Davis' game-winner looked like something Bryant would've done.

"Every time we put on those jerseys, I believe we're representing him," Davis told reporters after his 31-point, nine-rebound game. "... He would make big-time plays, so it's time for us to make big-time plays.”

Those big plays are the reason the Lakers have a 2-0 series lead on the Denver Nuggets.