Realistic Championship Windows for the NBA's 10 Worst Teams from 2019-20

John Bazemore/Associated Press

All NBA teams are either fighting to win a title or devising a strategy to open their championship window.

Yes, even the worst bottom-feeders are plotting their paths to the top.

Of course, not everyone operates on the same timeline. Some enter each season on the simple championship-or-bust scale. Others understand they are years away from even having a shot at contention, so they handle their rosters accordingly.

So, how much longer will this season's 10 worst teams—identified simply by net rating—have to wait before they're competing for the crown? We're breaking out our trusty crystal ball to determine the soonest season in which each club can realistically compete for the championship. By the way, we are generously considering the limits of what's realistic, but we aren't peddling false hopes.