AP College Football Poll 2020: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

With few surprises this weekend, the Associated Press Top 25 poll remains unchanged for the most part.

Only nine games Saturday featured at least one Top 25 team. Marshall provided the only upset, defeating No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7. Miami prevailed in the only head-to-head clash between ranked teams as the No. 17 Hurricanes dispatched No. 18 Louisville 47-34.

Thanks to that win, Miami climbed five spots to 17th. The Canes were the biggest movers in the Week 4 rankings.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

T8. Texas

T8. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina

12. Miami

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Oklahoma State

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Virginia Tech

21. Pittsburgh

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Louisville

25. Marshall

Fans hoping for some Week 3 chaos were left disappointed. Clemson and Notre Dame blew out their opponents by 49 and 52 points, respectively, in shutouts.

Oklahoma State had its hands full with Tulsa. The 11th-ranked Cowboys trailed 7-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Chuba Hubbard helped give them a 10-7 lead before a pair of field goals from Alex Hale left no doubt about the final result.

Louisiana-Lafayette needed overtime to put Georgia State away. Elijah Mitchell delivered the decisive score with a 12-yard touchdown run.

The poll is likely to see a few more changes this time next week since the SEC opens play with seven games. The most notable matchup has Auburn hosting Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. No. 15 Tennessee is traveling to South Carolina for what could be a tricky game as well.

The Big Ten will soon factor into the equation too.

The AP included Big Ten and Pac-12 schools in its preseason poll even though the conferences postponed their fall sports seasons. Those teams have since been omitted after play began.

The Big Ten, however, announced Wednesday it will kick off its 2020 campaign Oct. 23.

AP voters were told not to include the Big Ten in the Week 4 poll since more information about the conference's schedule would be forthcoming. The rollout arrived Saturday with teams slated to play eight conference foes before the Big Ten title game Dec. 19.

Perhaps Ohio State and Penn State will reclaim their Top 10 status in Week 5.