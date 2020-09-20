Amway College Football Poll 2020: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

On a week when most of college football remained idle, No. 1 Clemson continued to flex its muscles.

The Tigers scored all 49 points in their 49-0 win over The Citadel in the first half and easily maintained their No. 1 ranking in the latest Amway Coaches Poll. Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU round out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the Top 25 played out:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

T-3. Oklahoma

T-3. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Ohio State

11. Texas A&M

12. North Carolina

13. Penn State

14. Miami

15. Central Florida

16. Cincinnati

17. Wisconsin

18. Oklahoma State

19. Michigan

20. Memphis

21. Tennessee

22. Minnesota

23. BYU

24. Virginia Tech

25. UL Lafayette



Big Ten schools were eligible for inclusion in this week's coaches poll after announcing a plan to return Oct. 24 with an eight-game schedule. This is contrasted by the AP poll, which is yet to make the Big Ten eligible.

The conference initially postponed its fall schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic but reversed course as rapid-testing capabilities increased.

While five Big Ten teams made their return to the polls this week, it's clear some voters did not get the memo or have left them out purposely. Ohio State, ranked No. 2 in the preseason, dropped all the way to No. 10. Penn State went from No. 7 to No. 13. Big Ten schools did have several players opt out of the 2020 season, but not enough to create the stark difference in polling positions.

It's likely there will be an adjustment again next week that normalizes the rankings.

Only nine teams listed in last week's Top 25 were in action. North Carolina, BYU, Army and Baylor all had games postponed this week because of the pandemic, and the SEC is still one week away from starting its 2020 schedule.

Miami walked away with an impressive 47-34 win in its trip to Louisville, the only marquee game on this week's schedule. D'Eriq King threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, and Cam'Ron Harris added 134 yards and a score on the ground, leading Miami to a huge win in its conference opener. The Hurricanes had three touchdown plays of longer than 40 yards, including two of the 75-yard variety.

"We talked about creating more explosive plays through the passing game, which we were able to do," Miami coach Manny Diaz told reporters, "but we obviously had some through the running game, as well. We can still be so much better. The explosive plays, it was who we wanted to be."

Miami moved up from No. 18 to No. 14 in the poll, while Louisville dropped out of the polls.

Appalachian State's hopes of making a run to a playoff game were dashed Saturday in a 17-7 loss at Marshall. The Mountaineers exited the Top 25 after moving to No. 23 after a season-opening win over Charlotte.