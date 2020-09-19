Gordon Hayward Active for Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 After Ankle Injury Recovery

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is active for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The former Butler star suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in the closing minutes of Boston's first playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 17 after accidentally stepping on C's center Daniel Theis' foot while going up for a rebound.

He left the league's Walt Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida, to receive treatment and has been out ever since, although he returned to the league's bubble and left mandated quarantine Sept. 11.

Hayward missed the first two games of the Heat series but was listed as questionable in advance of Game 3.

The 30-year-old has averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Without Hayward, the Celtics finished off a first-round sweep against Philadelphia before taking down the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors in a grueling seven-game Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup.

Boston could use Hayward's help against the Heat, however, as the team blew a 14-point lead in Game 1 and a 17-point edge in Game 2 en route to crushing defeats.

Miami is now two wins away from dispatching the C's in the best-of-seven series and reaching the NBA Finals.