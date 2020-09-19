Winners and Losers from Week 3 of College Football

0 of 6

Associated Press

Though the headlines will change once Miami and Louisville have wrapped up their contest, an off-field story is currently the biggest news in Week 3.

After postponing the season in August, the Big Ten reversed course and will be playing football in 2020. Ohio State is a championship contender, while Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin are among the teams chasing the Buckeyes for the league crown.

However, they're not returning to the field for several weeks; Saturday, meanwhile, offered more than a dozen games around the nation.

Yes, it was an unspectacular slate. Suggesting otherwise would be disingenuous, considering only one Big 12 team and no SEC teams played a game. But as Oklahoma State struggled with Tulsa and Tulane blew a 24-point lead to Navy, unspectacular still provided intrigue.

This piece will be updated Saturday night.