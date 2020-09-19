College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 3

1 of 4

Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

Dillon Gabriel wasn't expected to play last season. It was supposed to be a battle between Brandon Wimbush and Darriel Mack Jr. for UCF's starting quarterback job. But the true freshman impressed in a Week 1 blowout of Florida A&M, earned the starting gig and ended up throwing for more yards (3,653) than any other freshman last season.

If you thought he might be headed for a sophomore slump, think again.

Gabriel threw for a career-high 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-21 road win over Georgia Tech. He did lose a fumble and throw an interception, but that's a small price to pay for an afternoon with eight completions that went for more than 20 yards—against a GT secondary that held Florida State below 200 passing yards last week.

Gabriel's favorite receiver from last season (Gabriel Davis) is now playing for the Buffalo Bills, but you wouldn't know it from this season-opening performance. Marlon Williams, Tre Nixon and Oklahoma transfer Jaylon Robinson each had a reception that went for 40 or more yards and combined for 353 of Gabriel's 417 yards. Suffice it to say, the Knights still have one of the most potent offenses in the nation.

And in the marquee game of the night, Miami's D'Eriq King was impressive early and often.

The visiting Hurricanes scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns against Louisville. The first came on an RPO on 3rd and 1 in the red zone. King read the linebacker's eyes, kept the ball and found Will Mallory for a 17-yard touchdown. And while King didn't account for the second touchdown, Jaylan Knighton wouldn't have been able to run that in from three yards out if King hadn't converted both a 3rd and 11 and a 3rd and 14 earlier in the 86-yard drive.

When Knighton got wide open for a 75-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, it was because King leaned in as if he was going to run, luring in the safety before flipping it down the sideline for an easy score. And continuing the earlier trend of converting 3rd and long situations, he connected with Brevin Jordan for a 47-yard touchdown on 3rd and 12.

King didn't run much in this one (nine rushing yards), but he threw for 325 yards and three scores in Miami's 47-34 victory. It's been a while since the Hurricanes had a playmaker like this at quarterback, and they look like an early contender because of this star.