Ranking the Best College Mascots

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There's so much pageantry surrounding college athletics, from the pregame rituals to the traditions, beautiful campuses and monolithic stadiums. But one of the coolest things about them are the mascots.

In some cases, it's a cool, costumed individual getting the crowd amped, doing push-ups and generally hanging around the cheerleaders and providing sideline entertainment. But it's truly awesome when live beasts roam the field or reside outside the stadium.

These mascots become part of a college's identity, whether they're storming the field, performing with the band or just doing things throughout the games to keep the kids entertained.

Across the country, there are plenty of memorable mascots that are part of the game day festivities.

From the unique Tree at Stanford to a pair of very good boys in the SEC to a couple of incredible specimens from the bovine family to a bizarre creature in Bowling Green, Kentucky, collegiate mascots everywhere have their place in our hearts.

So, giving special consideration to those living creatures that have to be taken care of, the others that are pretty neat themselves and also adding some bonus points for uniqueness, let's rank the top mascots in college sports.

