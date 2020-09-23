Ranking the Greatest NBA Careers with a Single Franchise

2 of 7

John Havlicek, Boston Celtics

Frank Ramsey deserves credit for essentially inventing the sixth-man role, but John Havlicek remains the standard against which sparkplug reserves are measured.

In 16 NBA seasons, all with the Boston Celtics, Havlicek racked up averages of 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists, despite coming off the pine in each of his first seven seasons. He made an All-NBA team in 1963-64...as a reserve. That hadn't happened before and hasn't happened since.

Havlicek called it a career in 1978 as a 13-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA team member, eight-time All-Defensive team member. He earned a Finals MVP award in 1974 and was a critical contributor in eight championship seasons with Boston.

He, like several others in this section (and Russell earlier), gets docked for playing during a bygone era that complicates modern comparisons. But don't worry, the Celtics will still be represented in the top five.

Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

Isiah Thomas was an All-Star as a 20-year-old rookie with the Detroit Pistons and went on to earn that same distinction in each of the next 11 years. His final year in the league, 1993-94, was the only one in which he didn't make the NBA's midseason exhibition.

A back-to-back champ (Finals MVP in 1990) and a five time All-NBA performer, Thomas' grit was legendary. That toughness helped define the Bad Boys Pistons, who tussled with Magic Johnson's Lakers and toughened up a young Michael Jordan.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

There are only five one-team players with multiple titles and MVPs. Stephen Curry is far from done, but because he's already in a club that only includes Russell, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Tim Duncan, he's earned a spot here.

It feels like a matter of time until he displaces somebody from the top five, seeing as he triggered the league-altering three-point revolution, was the best player on a couple of the best teams of all time and presided over the most successful stretch in Golden State Warriors history.

Reggie Miller, Indiana Pacers

Reggie Miller spent 18 years with the Indiana Pacers, making five All-Star Games and three All-NBA teams. Added bonus for being a harbinger of the three-point revolution that would sweep the league nearly a decade after he retired in 2005.

If his career hadn't lined up so cleanly with Michael Jordan's, Miller might also have a championship trophy to his name.

Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers

An All-Star in each of his 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Jerry West won a scoring title in 1969-70, which was also the first of four straight years in which he'd make the All-Defensive first team. How's that for two-way play?

West landed on a dozen All-NBA teams, reached the Finals nine times (winning Finals MVP on a losing team in 1969) and earned a ring in 1971-72.

That's an unassailable resume, except for the fact that it covered much of the same time period as Russell's. For consistency's sake, we have to keep West out of the top five too.

Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers

Elgin Baylor's career ended in 1971-72, but he's still fourth on the all-time Lakers scoring list, ahead of Magic Johnson and behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The 6'5" forward played his first two seasons in Minneapolis before the franchise moved to L.A. in 1960-61, West's rookie year.

Baylor's era was one of inflated counting stats; he logged 40.0 minutes per game for his career in a faster-paced league. But career averages of 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds are tough to ignore under any circumstances. The 1958-59 Rookie of the Year was an 11-time All-Star and had 10 All-NBA honors on his resume.

Most impressively, Baylor ranked in the top six in MVP voting eight times, including six straight from 1958-59 to 1963-64.

Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers

Julius Erving's five most productive seasons (and three of his MVP awards) all came in the uptempo, "defense? we don't really do defense" ABA. Fortunately, he was also good enough in his 11 NBA seasons, all with the Philadelphia 76ers, to sneak in here.

Erving was the 1980-81 MVP and led Philly to the 1982-83 title. He made the All-Star team every year of his career, redefined the game for a generation of fans with his aerial grace and still owns one of the most iconic old-school highlights in existence: a swooping (Dr. J swooped frequently) right-handed reverse from behind the backboard.

David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

David Robinson's legacy takes an unfair hit because the franchise he played for ushered in an even more dominant big man just as the Admiral was heading out the door. But Robinson was fearsome in the 1990s from an awards standpoint and was, for my money, was one of the five best defensive players the league's ever seen.

He was Rookie of the Year in 1989-90, Defensive Player of the Year in 1991-92, won the scoring title in 1993-94 and was named MVP in 1994-95. That's quite a run.

Robinson "only" played 14 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, a figure that falls short of almost everyone in the top five, and he was never the best player on a championship team. He's the second-best player to ever suit up for the Spurs, even if we remove the one-team requirement.