Astros Clinch 2020 MLB Playoff Berth for 4th Straight Appearance in Postseason

The Houston Astros have made the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, courtesy of the Los Angeles Angels' loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Houston qualified after struggling to a 29-29 record with two games to play. The Oakland Athletics ran away with the American League West this year and have already punched their playoff ticket. The 'Stros lost to the Texas Rangers on Friday before getting help from the Dodgers to clinch.

Houston won 311 games over the previous three seasons, but the 2020 campaign, which was shortened to 60 contests and delayed by four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been problematic.

For starters, in January, MLB released its findings on the team's sign-stealing scheme during the club's 2017 World Series-winning campaign.

Punishments included one-year suspensions for general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch (both since fired by owner Jim Crane), a $5 million fine and the forfeiture of first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

That scandal hung over the club during spring training before the pandemic forced the season shutdown, and it's followed Houston in numerous ways.

The normally powerful Astros are just 10th in both home runs and batting average in the American League. Jose Altuve, the 2017 AL MVP, has notably struggled with a .225 batting average and just four home runs in 45 games.

The team's pitching staff has also been hit or miss, although that is to be expected with the losses of aces Gerrit Cole (to the New York Yankees in free agency) and Justin Verlander (slated for Tommy John surgery).

Still, the expansion of the postseason from five to eight teams per league saved the Astros, who would not have made the playoffs if not for that 2020-specific rule.

Houston has an uphill battle to make the World Series for the third time in four seasons, especially considering that the team will start on the road for a best-of-three series against an opponent to be determined during the regular season's final days.