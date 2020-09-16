Adam Gase Has a 'Brilliant Offensive Mind,' Jets CEO Christopher Johnson Says

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson believes that Adam Gase—who has a 30-34 record as a head coach between the Miami Dolphins and Jets and just one winning season to his name—has a "brilliant offensive mind."

No, this is not an Onion article.

"I have full confidence in Adam," Johnson told reporters Wednesday. "I think that he has a lot more in him as a head coach than some of our fans are giving him credit for. And I understand they want to see success. I think that they will."

"Look, I think he can work with and develop quarterbacks," he added. "I do continue to think he's a brilliant offensive mind especially. He has my every confidence."

