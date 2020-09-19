Ranking the Best NBA Playoff Rivalries Since 2000

0 of 8

Associated Press

The NBA playoffs always have a memorable storyline, but some of the best narratives since 2000 have stemmed from repeated matchups in the postseason.

During this span, seven franchises have accounted for 19 of 20 league championships and 14 runner-up finishes. Given that relatively small number of top teams, it's only reasonable to expect they encountered each other a few times in the playoffs.

And every rematch is a chance for redemption.

The revenge factor only adds to postseason drama, creating a rivalry to remember—even if only temporary. While the list is subjective, key considerations are number of playoff series and team achievements (NBA and conference titles).