Broncos' Courtland Sutton out After Knee Injury, Cramping vs. Steelers

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was ruled out in the third quarter of the team's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and cramping, per Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com.

Before he left the game, the third-year receiver had three receptions for 66 yards to lead the Broncos, who were without quarterback Drew Lock, who suffered a shoulder injury and was ruled out in the first half.

Sutton also missed the team's Week 1 loss to the Titans with a shoulder injury suffered in practice, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that holding him back was a precaution.

The SMU product, who is the Broncos' top receiver on a depth chart also featuring DaeSean Hamilton and rookies Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, has totaled more than 1,800 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through his first two seasons in Denver. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after amassing 1,112 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 72 receptions (124 targets).

In Sutton's absence in Week 1, Noah Fant caught quarterback Lock's lone touchdown pass as part of his team-leading five receptions, totaling 81 yards. In his NFL debut, Jeudy reeled in four passes for a total of 56 yards.