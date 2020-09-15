Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Place Tampa Mansion Up for Sale for $29M

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Do you love the New York Yankees, live in Tampa, Florida, and have $29 million burning a hole in your pocket? Then today is your day.

The New York Times' Sydney Franklin reported Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter and wife Hannah are selling their mansion in Florida.

The entire property totals 30,875 square feet, while the home features seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and eight half-baths. Jeter also oversaw the construction of a six-foot wall surrounding the estate to provide him with added privacy.

With Jeter in Miami to perform his duties as Miami Marlins CEO, his house has another notable tenant: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

According to Franklin, Brady and Bundchen rented the mansion with the knowledge Jeter would later look to make it available. Unfortunately for NFL fans, presenting yourself as a prospective buyer won't work as a means to meet Brady away from the field.