Nebraska President Clarifies Hot Mic Comment on Big Ten Football Announcement

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Tuesday during a conversation picked up by a hot mic prior to a news conference that there are plans to announce the return of Big Ten football Tuesday night.

Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News tweeted video of Carter's comments:

Per KETV, Carter appeared to tell National Strategic Research Institute Director Bob Hinson, "We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight."

When asked about his comments, Carter said that his comments were "picked up a little out of context," via Yousef Nasser of KLKN-TV:

Carter noted that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the matter.

The Big Ten voted to postpone the start of the 2020 Big Ten football season and not hold it during the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but CNN's Allen Kim reported Monday that the conference was planning another vote soon.

Kim reported that if the Big Ten does vote in favor of holding its season, the conference would begin play as early as Oct. 17 and as late as Oct. 31, which would allow each Big Ten team to play eight games.

The Big Ten revealed last month in an affidavit that the conference's presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 in favor of postponing the season when the original vote was held in August.

That information was divulged in the wake of eight Nebraska football players filing a lawsuit against the Big Ten. The players called for the payment of damages, the invalidation of the postponement and transparency regarding how the decision was made and whether a vote was held.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa were the three Big Ten schools that voted against postponement.

The 2020 college football season is underway with ACC and Big 12 teams having begun their campaigns last weekend. SEC teams will follow suit the weekend of Sept. 26. The Big Ten and Pac-12 were the two Power Five conferences that voted against starting on time.

Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Tuesday that the Big Ten will "keep [the] season postponed" until it has answers regarding COVID-19 testing and tracing and heart conditions that can arise from coronavirus, according to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.

A quick resolution and vote in favor of playing could allow Big Ten teams to be eligible for the College Football Playoff, but if the original decision isn't reversed soon, that is unlikely to be the case.